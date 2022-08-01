Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 20-21, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 20-21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 20, 2022 VACATE JUDGMENT ANTHONY SOLAZZO MD Favor: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YOR Amount: Judgments Recorded July 21, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT APPLEBERRY, PRYMIERE 278 MAGEE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Favor: NEW CITY FUNDING CORP Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $5,269.90 CYANIK, CHRISTINE et ...

