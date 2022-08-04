Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 25, 2022 JUDGMENT VACATED, OTHER COURT ALLEN, JAMES W SR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT ABBOTT, GREGORY K Favor: CITIBANK NA Amount: ADAMS, ROBERT M II Favor: TD BANK USA NA Amount: ALVAREZ, HUGO et ano Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: ARBO, SCOTT Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: BOLD, KRISTEN T Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK ...

