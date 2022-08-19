Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 28, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 28, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 19, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 28, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT LEE, COURTNEY D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LITTLEJOHN, ALPHONSO Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER LITTLEJOHN, ALPHONSO Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER MARTIN, ALTHEA G Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MATHEWS, JAMES A JR Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MCMURTY, ANTHONY Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER MCMURTY, ...

