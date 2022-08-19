Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Paladino says call for Garland’s death was ‘facetious’

By: The Associated Press August 19, 2022 0

A Republican candidate for Congress in western New York said in a radio interview that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland "should be executed" for authorizing a search former President Donald Trump's home, before clarifying later in the show that he wasn't being serious. Buffalo-area businessman Carl Paladino made the comment in an interview with Breitbart News ...

