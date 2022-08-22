Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded July 29, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff August 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded July 29, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT COLANGELO, STEPHEN ANTHONY JR. et al 517 BRINY AVENUE APT 2, POMPANO BEACH FL 33060 Favor: BHB722 INC Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV Amount: $66,252.50 NEOPANEY, DILLI et ano 2003 8TH AVENUE NW, ARDMORE OK 73401 Favor: CFG MERCHANT SOLUTIONS, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICES OF STEVEN ZAKHARYAYEV Amount: $72,160.25 SUAREZ, MIGUEL ...

