Home / News / Sotomayor denies NYPD detective’s plea to block vax mandate

Sotomayor denies NYPD detective’s plea to block vax mandate

By: The Associated Press August 30, 2022 0

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Monday denied an appeal from a New York Police Department detective who asked for an emergency injunction to keep the city from firing him over its mandate that municipal employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus. Detective Anthony Marciano has a lawsuit pending against the city in a federal appeals ...

