City offers $60,000 to settle lawsuit

Police accused of punching 13-year-old boy

By: Bennett Loudon August 31, 2022 0

A tentative settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit accusing Rochester police of assaulting a 13-year-old boy. The parents of the boy, who is not named in the lawsuit, filed the complaint in July 2019. The suit claims that officers knocked the boy unconscious after he was following their orders directing the boy and others in ...

