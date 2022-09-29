Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 22, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded September 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff September 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded September 22, 2022         53 14416 CLARK, SARAH et ano to GEORGE, CYNTHIA et ano Property Address: 1850 REED ROAD, SWEDEN NY 14416 Liber: 12723 Page: 0532 Tax Account: 128.02-1-20 Full Sale Price: $384,000.00 14420 BERENDS, CHARLES to BERENDS, JEFFREY C Property Address: 118 CASSIDY WAY, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12723 Page: 0344 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo