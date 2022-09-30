Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Forum selection clause: Koike Aronson Inc. v. Bearing Distributors Inc.

Fourth Department – Forum selection clause: Koike Aronson Inc. v. Bearing Distributors Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff September 30, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Forum selection clause Offer and counteroffer – Transactional chain Koike Aronson Inc. v. Bearing Distributors Inc. CA 21-01396 Appealed from Supreme Court, Wyoming County Background: The plaintiff commenced a breach of warranty action in New York but moved to dismiss the complaint on the ground that the parties’ underlying agreement included ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo