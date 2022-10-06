Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Disability accommodation: Williams v. MTA Bus Co.

Second Circuit – Disability accommodation: Williams v. MTA Bus Co.

By: Daily Record Staff October 6, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Disability accommodation Job applicant – Otherwise qualified Williams v. MTA Bus Co. 20-2985 Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Carney Background: At issue is an employer’s obligation to provide accommodations to a job applicant with a disability under the Rehabilitation Act. Ruling: The Second Circuit affirmed. The court held that an applicant must demonstrate that ...

