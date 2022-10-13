Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, August 31 & September 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded, August 31 & September 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded August 31, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BURKE, JOHNNY P Appoints: BURKE, PETER DERIS, MATTHEW PAUL Appoints: DERIS, TIFFANY GAGLIANESE, AMELIA Appoints: GAGLIANESE, ROSARIO LARISH, ROSE ELLEN Appoints: LARISH, MARY MARGARET NEW RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LLC Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC SIMPSON, JOHN MATTINSON Appoints: GLENISTER, CAROL S WHITE, BEVERLY A Appoints: LAMICA, JOSEPH B WILSON, JOSEPH ANTHONY Appoints: RABIDEAU, EMMA A WOODSON, JUDITH ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo