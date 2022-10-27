Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 20, 2022     88 NOT PROVIDED HILL, NICHOLE M Property Address: 140 NORTHGATE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION Amount: $18,068.20 PENDERS, EMILY S Property Address: 37 AVACADO LANE, , NY 14606, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $47,700.00 14420 CAMMARATA, DANIELLE & HUFF, WILLIAM Property Address: 12  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo