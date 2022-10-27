Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Sealed defendant: United States v. Sealed defendant one

By: Bennett Loudon October 27, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Sealed defendant Sentencing – Videoconference – Plea agreement United States v. Sealed defendant one 21-118 Judges Newman, Chin, and Sullivan Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction to one count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce, one count of threatening to assault a federal law officer, and one count of obstruction ...

