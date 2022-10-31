Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Westfall Act: E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Westfall Act Employee – President of the United States E. Jean Carroll v. Donald J. Trump 20-3977 (L) Judges Calabresi, Chin, and Nardini Background: The defendant-appellant, Donald J. Trump, and movant-appellant, the United States of America, appealed from a judgment denying their motion to substitute the United States in an action pursuant ...

