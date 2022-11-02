Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 26, 2022        70 14420 LINHART, BARBARA A to LINHART, THOMAS M et ano Property Address: 28 CHERRY DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12737 Page: 0457 Tax Account: 068.11-5-16 Full Sale Price: $1.00 TURCOTTE, JENNIFER to DEVINE, MELISSA S et ano Property Address: 8162 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12737 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo