Fourth Department – Aggravated vehicular homicide: People v. Thurston 

By: Daily Record Staff November 10, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Aggravated vehicular homicide  Conditional discharge – Illegal sentence   People v. Thurston  KA 16-02370  Appealed from Oneida County Court  Background: The defendant was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to an indeterminate term of imprisonment of five to 15 years with a consecutive three-year term of ...

