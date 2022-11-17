Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded October 04, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 17, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded October 04, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ADAMS, GLORIA M Appoints: LEONARD, LARHONDA BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC CURRAN, FREDERICK J Appoints: CURRAN, KEVIN P CURRAN, MARGARET M Appoints: CURRAN, FREDERICK J LOFURNO, GRACE M Appoints: FORTMAN, GERALD R MARIANETTI, MARIE Appoints: D ABROSIA, ANDREW PHH MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: LIEPOLD HARRISON & ASSOCIATES, PLLC SHEA-CADWELL, SANDRA Appoints: SHEA, ...

