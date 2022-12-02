Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 22, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded November 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff December 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded November 22, 2022        81 14420 FRENCH, JAMES W to FRENCH, AMY L et ano Property Address: 60 SUGAR TREE CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12749 Page: 0055 Tax Account: 054.18-4-41 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ROBB, MARGERY et ano to MCCLAIN, CARMELITA et al Property Address: 453-455 HOLLEY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

