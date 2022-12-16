Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded December 5, 2022

December 16, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded December 5, 2022        70 14228 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC to MISTRETTA, SHARON R et ano Property Address: 86 SPOTTS CIRCLE, RIGA NY 14228 Liber: 12754 Page: 0056 Tax Account: 143.06-3-19 Full Sale Price: $283,299.20 14428 NORTH COAST VENTURES LLC to VILLAS AT CHURCHVILLE HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC Property Address: PHASE 5 OF VILLAS ...

