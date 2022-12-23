Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Environmental Law / Environmental Law: NY Climate Action plan would mean major transition for residents, businesses

Environmental Law: NY Climate Action plan would mean major transition for residents, businesses

By: George S. Van Nest December 23, 2022 0

As we have reported on in past columns, New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) calls for greenhouse gas reduction from 1990 levels of 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050. Consequently, New York is seeking renewable energy generation targets of 70% by 2030 and 100% emissions free by 2040. These targets are ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo