Jon M. Stern

Partner, Kaman, Berlove, Marafioti, Jacobstein & Goldman, L.L.P.

Years in current role: 8 at Kaman Berlove, 21 doing this work in Rochester

What has been your biggest success over the past year?

Professionally, I was able to help a client secure full custody of a child after several years of litigation and planning, against a more moneyed opponent, resulting in an instant and marked improvement to her and her child’s life. Personally, my wife and daughters will always be my biggest success.

What are your expectations for the next 6-12 months?

I am looking forward to the centennial celebrations at Kaman Berlove as well as enjoying life with my family. If I’ve learned anything from 20 years of practice in this area it is to appreciate our family.

What do you enjoy most about the Rochester legal community?

Conversations at Happy Hours, if we are being honest. If the last three years have taught us anything, it is the utility of actual personal interaction. This especially holds true in our particular field. I’ve always enjoyed the actual human contact we have with other litigators in the hallways of the Hall of Justice and am looking forward to re-engaging as we move away (hopefully) from virtual appearances.