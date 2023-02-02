Margaret McMullen Reston

Kaman, Berlove, Marafioti, Jacobstein & Goldman, LLP

Margaret McMullen Reston is a partner at Kaman Berlove, specializing in trial and appellate practice in family and matrimonial law. Her varied professional background includes work in small and large law firms as well as employment with a legal services organization. Her work in national politics prior to her admission to law school continues in her volunteer work in her local community.

Reston has participated in a number of volunteer activities. She was elected to City Council for the City of Canandaigua, has served on the Board of Directors for ACT (Assisting Children in Transition) Program, Greater Canandaigua Civic Center, and is a prior member of the Academy of Law for the Monroe County Bar Association. She was a nominee for the Athena Award from the Canandaigua Chamber of Commerce, recognizing her work in the representation of women in the court system. She currently sits on an Advisory Group to the Family Courts for the Seventh Judicial District to examine improvements to our local court system.