Seema Ali Rizzo

Partner, Gallo & Iacovangelo, LLP

Years in current role: 12

What advice would you give someone starting out in family law right now?

The practice of family law can be challenging and it can be difficult to handle and address clients’ emotions. I would tell someone starting out in family law to be patient with his or her clients, who are likely going through a very difficult time in their lives, and also to remain rational and objective so that the attorney does not get caught up in the emotion of the situation and can provide sound and reasoned advice to his or her clients.

If you could practice one area of law that you haven’t practiced in your career, what would it be and why?

Entertainment law, for obvious reasons.

What do you enjoy most about the Rochester legal community?

The respectful and collegial nature of and relationships between attorneys and the judiciary.