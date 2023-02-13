Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Plea withdrawal: People v. Saccone

Fourth Department – Plea withdrawal: People v. Saccone

By: Daily Record Staff February 13, 2023 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Plea withdrawal Opportunity to be heard People v. Saccone KA 21-00589 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of aggravated vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an incident without reporting. The charges arose from a collision between the defendant’s vehicle and a vehicle occupied by ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo