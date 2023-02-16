Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Prosecutor suspended by DeSantis asks court to reinstate him

By: The Associated Press February 16, 2023 0

An elected Florida prosecutor who says he was suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis for political gain — and because he is a Democrat — is asking the state Supreme Court to reinstate him, citing a federal judge's ruling that DeSantis violated state law and his First Amendment rights. Andrew Warren, a twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough ...

