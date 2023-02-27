Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Extortion: United States v. Farooq

Second Circuit – Extortion: United States v. Farooq

By: Daily Record Staff February 27, 2023 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Extortion Plea proceedings – Supervised release conditions United States v. Farooq 21-0707 Judges Kearse, Park, and Menashi Background: The defendant was convicted of one count of extortion for threatening to disseminate nude photographs of the victim if she did not return to a relationship with him. On appeal, he argues that the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo