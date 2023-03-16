Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sharp drop in illegal border crossings continues in February

Sharp drop in illegal border crossings continues in February

By: The Associated Press REBECCA SANTANA March 16, 2023 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharp drop in illegal border crossings along the Southwest border that started in January after the Biden administration announced stricter immigration measures continued into February, the administration announced Wednesday. The data released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection paints a picture of who is attempting to enter the country at a ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2023 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo