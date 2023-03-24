Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Expressive association: Slattery v. Hochul

March 24, 2023

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Expressive association Labor Law – Strict scrutiny Slattery v. Hochul 21-911 Judges Park, Nardini, and Menashi Background: The plaintiffs commenced an action to enjoin enforcement of Section 203-e of New York’s Labor Law against them. The statute prohibits employers from taking adverse employment actions against employees for their reproductive health decisions. The ...

