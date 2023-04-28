Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded March 27-28, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded March 27, 2023 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED DANIEL, LOUWELL 500 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - DANIEL, LOUWELL 500 AUGUSTINE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - CRUZ-SANTOS, MERLIN 86 VARIAN LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - WENDORFF, CARTER 444 SUNDANCE TRAIL, WEBSTER NY 14580 - - KING, KAYLEIGH 240 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 ...

