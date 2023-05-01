Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 28-29, 2023

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded March 28-29, 2023

By: Daily Record Staff May 1, 2023 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded March 28, 2023 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT COLLIER, TRAVIS 441 MAPLE STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $375.00 HAMM, SARAH M 46 ARGYLE STREET APT 3B, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Amount: $1,570.00 LEWIS, ANDREW CARR 5215 SCAMOTT ROAD, FORESTPORT NY 13338 Favor: PEOPLE OF THE ...

