Boylan Code LLP | Chris Brown

May 25, 2023

Boylan Code LLP announces that Chris Brown has joined the firm’s Real Estate practice in the Rochester office. Brown received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Binghamton and his JD from Syracuse University College of Law.


