Lippes Mathias LLP combines with Andreozzi Bluestein LLP

The law firm Lippes Mathias LLP has combined with the tax firm Andreozzi Bluestein LLP, based in Clarence, Erie County.

Andreozzi Bluestein is recognized nationally for their work in large case corporate tax litigation and examinations, international and cross-border tax issues, tax shelter litigation, and small business and individual tax matters.

Eight attorneys will join Lippes Mathias as part of the combination, plus 16 experienced legal, tax, and accounting professionals.

The group includes former lead senior trial attorneys from the IRS Office of Chief Counsel and the U.S. Department of Justice Tax Division, former Internal Revenue office revenue agents, revenue officers, and executives, and a team of forensic accountants and IRS enrolled agents.

Lippes Mathias now has nearly 175 attorneys, 137 staff, and 14 offices across the country.

“Certainly, our combination with Andreozzi Bluestein is a strategic move that broadens our numbers, but this isn’t just about growth; it’s about thoughtful evolution, enriching our capabilities and expanding our comprehensive legal services to our clients,” said Kevin J. Cross, Lippes Mathias’ managing partner and chairman.

“By adding this new capability in tax controversy, we’re both diversifying our portfolio and underlining our commitment to maintaining our status as a leading full-service provider,” he said.

Lippes Mathias officials explained that the firm has achieved “steady and deliberate growth by focusing on meeting the ever-changing demands of its clients.”

The addition of Andreozzi Bluestein will help Lippes Mathias provide its existing tax and government and corporate investigations practices with an infusion of talent to better help clients.

The move comes during a period of expanding tax enforcement capabilities at the federal and state levels, requiring more robust tax controversy representation due to increased audits.

“Joining forces with Lippes Mathias is the right choice for our firm,” said Randall P. Andreozzi, founding partner of Andreozzi Bluestein LLP.

“This combination is the right cultural fit, expands our reach, and it gives our attorneys and staff members access to resources that weren’t necessarily available to us before as a boutique firm. After becoming acquainted with Lippes Mathias’ attorneys in the western New York community throughout my career, my colleagues and I could not be more excited at the prospect joining such a distinguished firm,” he said.

Former Andreozzi Bluestein attorneys and professionals will continue to work out of their office space at 9145 Main St., in Clarence.

In addition to Rochester and Clarence, Lippes Mathias has offices in Buffalo, Albany, Long Island, New York City, Saratoga Springs, Toronto, Chicago, Jacksonville, Cleveland, San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Washington, D.C.

[email protected] / (585) 232-2035