Don't Miss
Home / Law / Feds seek to seize doctor’s assets

Feds seek to seize doctor’s assets

Pittsford psychiatrist accused of fraud

By: Bennett Loudon August 15, 2018 0

Federal prosecutors want to seize more than $1.7 million in assets from a Pittsford psychiatrist accused of fraudulently billing insurance providers. A civil forfeiture complaint has been filed against Dr. Muhammad A. Cheema, 45, of Pittsford, to seize his $900,000 home at 9 Bromsgrove Hill, Pittsford; $806,871.91 from three separate bank accounts; a 2015 Audi A8; ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo