Don't Miss
Home / News / The Cybersecurity 202: California’s new Internet of Things law only protects against a small portion of cyberthreats

The Cybersecurity 202: California’s new Internet of Things law only protects against a small portion of cyberthreats

By: The Washington Post Derek Hawkins October 9, 2018 0

"Password123" isn't an easy password option anymore. At least, it isn't in California. The Golden State's governor just signed a law barring companies from selling Internet-connected devices with preprogrammed passwords that are easy to guess or crack and leave them vulnerable to malicious hackers. Starting in 2020, all Internet of Things devices made or sold in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo