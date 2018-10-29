Don't Miss
Webster Golf Club members sue for dues

Webster Golf Club members sue for dues

$160,000 was supposed to be returned in April

By: Bennett Loudon October 29, 2018 0

Fifteen members of Webster Golf Club are suing the owners, claiming their membership fees, totaling about $160,000, have not been returned to them after 10 years, as promised. According to the complaint filed Wednesday in state Supreme Court, the plaintiffs were offered lifetime memberships in April 2008 with the understanding that the “fees would be returned ...

