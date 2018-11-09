Don't Miss
Home / News / Vote-counting drama in Florida is just the start

Vote-counting drama in Florida is just the start

By: The Washington Post Philip Bump November 9, 2018 0

On Thursday evening, Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., appeared on the steps of the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee, Florida, to address the ongoing ballot-counting in his race for the Senate. He began by articulating how his lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson had narrowed over the course of that count. He ended by accusing state ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo