Judge rules Maryland resort town can keep banning topless women – for now

By: The Washington Post Lynh Bui December 21, 2018 0

A federal judge has ruled that Ocean City, Maryland, can continue to enforce a law banning topless women on the beach as the resort town defends itself in a lawsuit challenging the legislation. Five Maryland woman sued the town for passing an emergency ordinance in summer 2017 that allows men, but not women, to be shirtless ...

