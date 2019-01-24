Don't Miss
Phillips Lytle lawyers honored for pro bono work

By: Daily Record Staff January 24, 2019 0

Phillips Lytle LLP has been named one of the 2018 New York State Bar Association Empire State Counsel Law Firm Honorees, based on the total number of pro bono hours completed by 16 attorneys at the firm. The honorees received awards at the Annual Justice for All Luncheon in New York City on Jan. 17. Each year, ...

