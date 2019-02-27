Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Lisa Allen | IRS Advisory Council

Lisa Allen | IRS Advisory Council

By: Nicole Sheldon February 27, 2019 0

Lisa Allen

Lisa Allen

Lisa Allen, vice president of regulatory affairs at Relph Benefit Advisors, an Alera Group company, has been named to the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC).

 Allen, who recently earned the Certificate of Achievement in Public Plan Policy (CAPPP) through the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP), will serve on IRSAC’s tax exempt and government entities sub-committee. She will also be called into the wage committee for discussions regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Allen brings more than 25 years of employee benefits experience to her role as Alera’s legal and regulatory compliance subject matter expert. She is responsible for regulatory updates and client council regarding ERISA, Section 125, the Affordable Care Act and employee eligibility.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo