Lisa Allen | IRS Advisory Council

Lisa Allen, vice president of regulatory affairs at Relph Benefit Advisors, an Alera Group company, has been named to the Internal Revenue Service Advisory Council (IRSAC).

Allen, who recently earned the Certificate of Achievement in Public Plan Policy (CAPPP) through the International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans (IFEBP), will serve on IRSAC’s tax exempt and government entities sub-committee. She will also be called into the wage committee for discussions regarding the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Allen brings more than 25 years of employee benefits experience to her role as Alera’s legal and regulatory compliance subject matter expert. She is responsible for regulatory updates and client council regarding ERISA, Section 125, the Affordable Care Act and employee eligibility.