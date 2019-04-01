Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Clair Bopp | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Clair Bopp | Bond, Schoeneck & King

By: Nicole Sheldon April 1, 2019 0

Clair Bopp

Clair Bopp

Bond, Schoeneck & King announce that Clair Bopp has joined the firm’s Rochester office as an attorney in its litigation practice.
Claire joins as an associate who practices in civil litigation with a concentration in medical malpractice defense, has experience defending hospitals, physicians, dentists, nurses, nursing homes and other ancillary medical care providers. She handles all aspects of litigated medical malpractice matters, including pre-suit discovery, written discovery, depositions, motions, mediations, post-trial motions and appeals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo