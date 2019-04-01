Clair Bopp | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Bond, Schoeneck & King announce that Clair Bopp has joined the firm’s Rochester office as an attorney in its litigation practice.

Claire joins as an associate who practices in civil litigation with a concentration in medical malpractice defense, has experience defending hospitals, physicians, dentists, nurses, nursing homes and other ancillary medical care providers. She handles all aspects of litigated medical malpractice matters, including pre-suit discovery, written discovery, depositions, motions, mediations, post-trial motions and appeals.

