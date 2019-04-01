Don't Miss
Home / On the Move / Jennifer Schwartzott | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Jennifer Schwartzott | Bond, Schoeneck & King

By: Nicole Sheldon April 1, 2019 0

Jennifer Schwartzott

Jennifer Schwartzott

Bond, Schoeneck & King announce that Jennifer Schwartzott has joined the firm’s Rochester office as member and attorney in its litigation practice. Jennifer joins as a member of the firm with substantial experience in complex multi-party litigation and class actions. She focuses on the defense of medical malpractice claims of behalf of hospitals, physicians, nurses, physician’s assistants and other medical providers; labor and employment law claims on behalf of public and private employers, including discrimination claims and claims relating to mold, lead-based paint and environmental contaminants, on behalf of premises owners.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo