Jennifer Schwartzott | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Bond, Schoeneck & King announce that Jennifer Schwartzott has joined the firm’s Rochester office as member and attorney in its litigation practice. Jennifer joins as a member of the firm with substantial experience in complex multi-party litigation and class actions. She focuses on the defense of medical malpractice claims of behalf of hospitals, physicians, nurses, physician’s assistants and other medical providers; labor and employment law claims on behalf of public and private employers, including discrimination claims and claims relating to mold, lead-based paint and environmental contaminants, on behalf of premises owners.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

