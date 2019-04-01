Nicholas Bayer | Clark Patterson Lee

Clark Patterson Lee announces the hiring of Nicholas Bayer as a civil/environmental engineer. Bayer will focus on water and wastewater treatment design. Prior to joining CPL, he served as project engineer at Welliver and then took on the role of graduate research assistant for Noguera Research Group at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Bayer has a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering from the University at Buffalo, as well as a master’s degree in environmental engineering from University of Wisconsin-Madison.

