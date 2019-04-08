Logan Geen | Bond, Schoeneck & King

Bond, Schoeneck & King announces that Logan Geen has joined its Rochester office as an attorney in the health care practice.

Logan brings a background in regulatory, compliance, reimbursement, contracting and operational matters, as well as professional/corporate issues and fraud and abuse issues.

In addition to earning his law degree from SUNY Buffalo Law School, Logan received his bachelor of science in business management from Roberts Wesleyan College and a master of health administration degree from Cornell University.