Justice Evelyn Frazee retiring

Justice Evelyn Frazee retiring

Praised for work in and out of court

By: Bennett Loudon June 7, 2019 0

Note: Friends and colleagues will gather at noon on Friday, June 14, in Courtroom 404 in the Hall of Justice to celebrate Frazee’s retirement. State Supreme Court Justice Evelyn Frazee is retiring after a 39-year law career, including 27 years on the bench. “I enjoy what I’m doing. It’s great work, but you realize you’ve got more ...

