Carolyn G. Nussbaum sworn in as bar president

By: Daily Record Staff June 13, 2019 0

Carolyn G. Nussbaum, a partner at Nixon Peabody LLP, was sworn in Wednesday as the new president of the Monroe County Bar Association at the bar’s installation dinner. Nussbaum will officially replace outgoing president Jon Getz on July 1. The event at the Hyatt Regency Hotel also included the presentation of the following awards: Nora A. Jones, ...

