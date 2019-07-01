Don't Miss
Home / News / Legal News / Bronson-secured funding nets expansion at Legal Aid Society

Bronson-secured funding nets expansion at Legal Aid Society

By: Gino Fanelli July 1, 2019 0

The Legal Aid Society of Rochester has unveiled its new expansion, supported by dollars secured from the state by assemblyman Harry Bronson. The Legal Aid Society provides legal services for low- to moderate-income residents of the Greater Rochester area; the organization traces its roots back to 1893 and the Rochester's Women's Educational and Industrial Union, founded ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo