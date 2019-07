Harter Secrest & Emery announces the hiring of Michael Corelli as an associate in in the firm’s corporate and transactional practice group. He was a summer associate with the firm and served as a judicial intern for The Honorable Erin Gall, New York State Supreme Court, Fifth Judicial District.

Corelli earned his B.A. from Utica College, his M.A. from the University of West Florida and his J.D. from Syracuse University College of Law.