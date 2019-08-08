Don't Miss
Rochester must pay $10,000 in police video case

Rochester must pay $10,000 in police video case

Judge orders release of body camera footage

By: Bennett Loudon August 8, 2019 0

A state Supreme Court Justice, who ordered Rochester officials to provide police body camera video to a city resident, has now ordered the city to pay $10,000 in legal fees related to the battle over the video. On Oct. 19, 2018, a Rochester police officer shot a dog owned by Charles Dempsey in Dempsey’s fenced-in backyard ...

