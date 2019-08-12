Don't Miss
Home / News / Justice late, not denied: New York to allow old abuse suits

Justice late, not denied: New York to allow old abuse suits

By: The Associated Press David Klepper August 12, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Hundreds, if not thousands of people who say they were molested as children in New York state are expected to go to court this week to sue their alleged abusers and the institutions they say failed them, including the Catholic Church, the Boy Scouts, public schools and hospitals. It’s all because of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo