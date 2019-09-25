Don't Miss
Home / News / VLSP fundraiser to feature attorneys’ artistic works

VLSP fundraiser to feature attorneys’ artistic works

By: Nora A. Jones September 25, 2019 0

Retired Livingston County Court Judge Jerry Alonzo created a series of wooden art pieces called “Justice Is…” in 2015, using more than 150 responses collected through the New York State Bar Association. The full series was on display at the Telesca Center for Justice in April 2017 and can still be seen on the artist’s website ...

